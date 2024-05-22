Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,493 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Cactus worth $93,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $20,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cactus by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cactus by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 124,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after buying an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile



Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

