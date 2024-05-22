Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.48% of BWX Technologies worth $104,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

