Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 145,103 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704,150 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 145,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $101,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.23.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

