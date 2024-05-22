Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SHOE traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 175.60 ($2.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.59. Shoe Zone has a twelve month low of GBX 163 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

