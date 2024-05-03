Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,743,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 729,546 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.45.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.