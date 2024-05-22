Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.84 Per Share

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 40.96 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.60.

Get Assura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 198,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($108,743.33). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,752. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.