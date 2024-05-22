Salzgitter AG to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

