Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 974,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.