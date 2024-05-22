Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 476 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

