Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business's revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

