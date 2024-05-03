Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 405,976 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 278.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,976 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $32,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,473. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

