BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $232,502,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,270,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

