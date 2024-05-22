Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Raises Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.88. 10,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,672. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $271.51 and a twelve month high of $506.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.62.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

