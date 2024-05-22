Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Adeia has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Adeia Stock Down 0.7 %

ADEA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 10,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,201. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

