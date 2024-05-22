Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 634 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 129,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

