M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock valued at $19,706,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

