PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

