Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,017 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.97% of Masonite International worth $92,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

DOOR opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

