Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.90

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2129877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.