Savant Capital LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $164.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.