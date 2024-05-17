Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRNO. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of TRNO opened at $57.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

