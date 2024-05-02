Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,927 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,426,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $134.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,958. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $698.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.