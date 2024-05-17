Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of EFXT opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $629.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enerflex by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

