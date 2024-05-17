Funko, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $448.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Funko by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $8,693,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,575 shares of company stock valued at $294,739. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

