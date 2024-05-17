Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CF. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

CF stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.