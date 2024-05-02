Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 72,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,442. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

