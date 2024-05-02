Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,659,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 39,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

