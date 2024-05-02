Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Stryker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.05.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $324.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average of $316.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

