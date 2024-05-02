SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,000,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186,070 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

