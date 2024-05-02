Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $14,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

