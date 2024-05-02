Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,491 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

