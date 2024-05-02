Triumph Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

