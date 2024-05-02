Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.