Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

