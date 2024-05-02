Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 1,326,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

