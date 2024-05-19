Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Murphy Oil worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,554,000 after purchasing an additional 442,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 348,645 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 837,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 316,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,988,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

