Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,876,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.