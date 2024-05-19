Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,876,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
