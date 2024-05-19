Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.77.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

