Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,196 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 434,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $113.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

