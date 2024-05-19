Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after purchasing an additional 248,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 131,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

