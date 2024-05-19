Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,123 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

TPH opened at $39.98 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

