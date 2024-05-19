DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

