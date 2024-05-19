Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

