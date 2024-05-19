Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,607 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 355,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

