Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rogers by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

