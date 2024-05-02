McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $9,360,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock traded down $29.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.88. 395,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

