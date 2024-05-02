McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Navient Trading Down 0.1 %

NAVI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.