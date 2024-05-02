Summit Financial LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,560,883. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

