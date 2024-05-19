Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 14th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $133.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

