Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 6,591 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $246.33 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.09.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

